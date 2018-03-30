OSP: Woman in critical condition after wrong-way crash on I-5 near Kruse Way

Firefighters and troopers responded to a wrong-way crash involved a car and three semi trucks on Interstate 5 in Lake Oswego, sending a woman to a hospital with traumatic injuries early Friday morning.

Oregon State Police said a female driver in a black 2015 Mazda M6 was traveling southbound on northbound lanes on I-5 near Kruse Way just before 2 a.m.

A semi on the interstate swerved to avoid the car, but hit the rear end of another semi.

A third semi was then hit head-on by the black car. Both vehicles came to rest on the grassy shoulder of the interstate.

The driver of the Mazda, identified as 25-year-old Sydney Lopez Martinez of Cornelius, was flown to Oregon. According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, Martinez had traumatic injuries. She is in critical condition, OSP said.

Firefighters extricated driver from veh vs. semi crash on I-5 NB at Carman Dr on-ramp. Driver of vehicle sustained traumatic injuries & was transported by @LifeFlightNtwrk to a local hospital. Semi-truck driver was not injured. @ORStatePolice on scene investigating cause. pic.twitter.com/uNhIVXJJwv — TVF&R (@TVFR) March 30, 2018

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

OSP originally closed all lanes at the crash site but opened all but one lane and the nearby ramp as of 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-5 @ 217 in Tigard all NB lanes closed due to serious crash. #PDXTraffic pic.twitter.com/KBl3dqWkRj — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) March 30, 2018

OSP is now allowing cars to use the on ramp back onto I-5 NB near the crash scene by Carman Dr. pic.twitter.com/060mkxdU2e — Tracy Hinson (@tvalwx) March 30, 2018

Troopers said alcohol was determined to be a contributing factor in the crash.

In the crash investigation, OSP was assisted by officers from Tigard and Portland, Washington County deputies, Oregon Department of Transportation officials, firefighters with TVF&R and Lake Oswego Fire, Metro West and LifeFlight.

