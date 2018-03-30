Reward offered for information on suspect who attacked, robbed woman at Parkrose Transit Station

Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a woman at a MAX station in northeast Portland earlier this week, and TriMet is offering a reward in the case.

Portland police said officers responded to the Parkrose Transit Station on Monday at 2:37 p.m. after it was reported a woman was attacked and robbed.

Police said a suspect attacked a woman for several minutes while she tried to defend herself.

The woman was punched and kicked several times by the suspect and she was knocked to the ground, according to police.

The suspect then demanded money and the woman’s ID.

The woman ultimately handed over $15 worth of $1 coins to the suspect.

During the attack, police said the suspect continually threatened the victim. Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged white man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He is said to have scruffy brown hair and a white mustache.

During the robbery, police said the suspect was wearing a black and orange colored jacket with the San Francisco Giants baseball team monogram printed on it. The suspect had been riding the MAX Red Line prior to the attack and may be homeless. Police said he may frequent east or north Portland.

TriMet is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to the identity and arrest of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact transit officers at 503-962-7566 or submit information online.

