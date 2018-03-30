Reward offered for information on suspect who attacked, robbed woman at Parkrose Transit Station

Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart were in a car with at least three of their adopted children when Jennifer Hart drove off a coastal cliff in Mendocino County, California on Monday, according to deputies.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said there is no current threat to the public.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
Firefighters and troopers responded to a wrong-way crash involved a car and three semi trucks on Interstate 5 in Lake Oswego, sending a woman to a hospital with traumatic injuries early Friday morning.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
A Portland family says someone stole firewood right off their front porch and the theft was caught on camera.More >
In an era when nearly everything seems to be on-demand why not a treatment for your hangover?More >
