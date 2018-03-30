NW Love in a Box showcases mom-owned businesses

Northwest Love in a Box is a local company that creates gift boxes that feature a delightful array of products made in the Pacific Northwest. The owner of NW Love in a Box, Kimberly Henderson, talked to More about boxes that feature products from businesses that are members of the MOB Nation business network. MOB stands for mom-owned-business, and the MOB Nation Group now includes 7,000 businesses nationwide, including 260 local alliance members. MOB Nation was started in Portland by Aria Leighty as a way to connect local moms who are running their own businesses. More talked to Aria about some of the group's members and their unique locally-made products.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.