NW Love in a Box showcases mom-owned businesses - KPTV - FOX 12


NW Love in a Box showcases mom-owned businesses

Northwest Love in a Box is a local company that creates gift boxes that feature a delightful array of products made in the Pacific Northwest.  The owner of NW Love in a Box, Kimberly Henderson, talked to More about boxes that feature products from businesses that are members of the MOB Nation business network.  MOB stands for mom-owned-business, and the MOB Nation Group now includes 7,000 businesses nationwide, including 260 local alliance members.  MOB Nation was started in Portland by Aria Leighty as a way to connect local moms who are running their own businesses.  More talked to Aria about some of the group's members and their unique locally-made products.  

