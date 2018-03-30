Troopers: Woman who drove wrong way down I-5 in Salem arrested f - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers: Woman who drove wrong way down I-5 in Salem arrested for DUII

A 24-year-old DUII suspect was arrested in Salem after driving the wrong way down Interstate 5 late Thursday night, Oregon State Police said.

OSP responded to a report of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 near Portland Road in Salem at 10:31 p.m. 

The driver, identified as Kayla Leedham of Salem, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-5 in a gray 2005 Ford Escape. Troopers spotted Leedham traveling southbound in the inside shoulder of the northbound lanes.

Leedham did not respond to emergency sirens and lights and passed several troopers, according to OSP. 

A trooper was able to stop northbound traffic and another trooper was able to hit Leedham’s car with a patrol car.

No one was injured, according to troopers.

When Leedham was taken out of the vehicle, she was covered in vomit and told troopers she had no idea she was going the wrong way on I-5.

Leedham failed sobriety tests and was arrested for driving while under the influence of intoxicants. 

She was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on charges of DUII, reckless driving and reckless endangering.

The Escape was towed from the scene. 

