Jello shot food truck rolls into Portland bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crackerjacks Pub in Northwest Portland is known for its variety of tasty Jello shots, but now the owners are opening up a Jello shot food truck called Hell-o Jello in the patio on Friday nights. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the pub to learn more about the plans for Hell-o Jello and to check out the limited edition Portland-themed flight of Jello shots.

Crackerjacks owner Elizabeth Spanbauer says she plans to open the Hell-o Jello truck on Friday nights starting near the end of April, when the weather begins to warm up. In the meantime, all Jello shots are available at the pub.

