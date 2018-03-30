Beaverton police arrest four people in stolen car after theft at Home Depot

Booking photos from left to right: Jensen, Moriarty, Griffith and Scott.

Four people were arrested in Beaverton Thursday afternoon after they were found in a stolen car with stolen power tools, police said.

At 1:36 p.m., police said a Home Depot loss prevention employee at the Beaverton store reported that two people had stolen power tool sets and drove away. The employee provided police with a description of the vehicle and its license plate.

Police spotted a 1999 red Honda Civic one block away and arrested the four suspects just four minutes after the theft was reported.

The Civic was reported stolen in Portland Wednesday and the ignition had been destroyed so the car could be driven without a key, police said.

Officers found $1,453 worth of stolen items from Home Depot in the Civic. Additionally, officers found evidence of identity theft.

Police identified the four suspects as 28-year-old Michael Jensen, 33-year-old David Moriarty, 25-year-old Jodi Griffith and 40-year-old Julie Scott.

They face the following charges.

Jensen: First-degree theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Moriarty: First-degree theft and two outstanding warrants.

Griffith: One outstanding warrant.

Scott: First-degree theft and eight counts of identity theft.

