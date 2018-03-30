Deputies: Damian Lillard’s half-brother recovering after shooting at Clackamas Town Center

The 20-year-old half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is on the mend after he was shot Thursday night in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies confirmed to FOX 12 that Jahrell Lillard had surgery overnight after he was shot at the mall in Happy Valley.

According to Sgt. Brian Jensen, there was a confrontation between Lillard and two African American men in the parking lot. Jensen said the two men fired multiple rounds at Lillard, who was struck at least once.

#BREAKING: 20 y/o Jahrell Lillard was shot in the Clackamas Town Center parking lot. Deputy says he is Damian Lillard’s half-brother. @fox12oregon — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) March 30, 2018

Lillard went into Macy's Home Store where he collapsed and medical aid was provided. He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The two shooting suspects fled on foot heading north-northwest to Southeast Monterey Avenue and have not been identified.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting, which happened the same day that Damian Lillard announced the birth of his son.

