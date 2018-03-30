Deputies: Damian Lillard’s half-brother recovering after shooting at Clackamas Town Center

Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart were in a car with at least three of their adopted children when Jennifer Hart drove off a coastal cliff in Mendocino County, California on Monday, according to deputies.More >
Firefighters and troopers responded to a wrong-way crash involved a car and three semi trucks on Interstate 5 in Lake Oswego, sending a woman to a hospital with traumatic injuries early Friday morning.More >
A Tennessee homeowner fought back and killed a burglary suspect who attempted to steal weapons from his home, police said.More >
The skeletal remains of a 10-year-old Arizona boy who vanished nearly 2 years ago were found in a desolate field a few miles away from his home.More >
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said there is no current threat to the public.More >
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >
A 24-year-old DUII suspect was arrested in Salem after driving the wrong way down Interstate 5 late Thursday night, Oregon State Police said.More >
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >
A South Dakota woman accused of beating her toddler son to death after he wet his bed has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.More >
The 20-year-old half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is on the mend after he was shot Thursday night in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.More >
