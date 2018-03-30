Deputies: Damian Lillard’s half-brother recovering, tips sought after shooting at Clackamas Town Center

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips from the public after the 20-year-old half-brother of Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was shot Thursday night in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center.

Deputies confirmed to FOX 12 that Jahrell Lillard had surgery overnight after he was shot at the mall in Happy Valley.

According to the sheriff's office, Jahrell Lillard told deputies two African American men shot him in the parking lot as he was walking to his car. The sheriff's office said callers reported hearing five to ten gunshots.

Jahrell Lillard went into Macy's Home Store where he collapsed and medical aid was provided. He was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The two shooting suspects fled on foot heading north-northwest to Southeast Monterey Avenue and have not been identified. Deputies have described one as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and light colored pants and the other as wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the shooting, which happened the same day that Damian Lillard announced the birth of his son.

Deputies released surveillance images of the two suspects. Investigators believe Jahrell Lillard may have been targeted by the suspects.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office is now asking for tips from the public in this shooting case. Anyone with information on the shooting and the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff office's tip line by calling 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form and reference CCSO Case # 18-009582.

Jahrell Lillard remained hospitalized as of 11:30 a.m. Friday and his condition is unknown.

