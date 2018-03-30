Portland Thorns head coach suspended, fined after misbehavior

The head coach of the Portland Thorns, Mark Parsons, has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount for an incident on the field after a match against North Carolina, the National Women's Soccer League announced Friday morning.

The NWSL said Parsons was suspended and fined after the March 24 match between the Thorns and the Courage.

The NWSL Disciplinary Committee determined that Parsons committed misconduct in his interactions with the officials as well as coach misbehavior.

In addition to the automatic one-game suspension, Parsons was given an additional one-game suspension and fine.

The Thorns are currently appealing the decision of the NWSL's disciplinary committee.

Parsons will serve the suspensions during the Thorns upcoming matches against the Chicago Red Stars Saturday and against the Orlando Pride April 15.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.