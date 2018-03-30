Police: Armed suspect shot after firing at Medford officers

Police shot a man in the chest Thursday after he barricaded himself inside a home and fired at officers several times with a rifle, according to Mark Duncan with Oregon State Police.

Multiple kids inside the house at the time of the shooting were not hurt, Duncan said.

The suspect, identified as William Shelton, 41, was shot in the upper chest by a Medford police officer. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Multiple agencies, including Medford police, detectives, SWAT and hostage negotiators responded to the home, in the 1000 block of Garfield Street, just before 1:15 p.m. after someone reported a person with a weapon.

Officers on scene say Shelton was hostile and did not cooperate when they attempted to negotiate.

Shelton was shot and arrested after firing at officers once from inside the house and again several times after he exited the house, according to police. No officers were hurt.

Shelton was rushed to a local hospital and held overnight. His relationship with the kids is not clear.

The officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while the case is being reviewed. OSP troopers are investigating and ask anyone with additional information to call 541-664-8767.

