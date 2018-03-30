Wife who killed husband with truck near Gresham bar sentenced to 6 years

A woman found guilty of backing over her husband with a truck and killing him after an argument at a Gresham bar has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Jennifer Lowery, now 50, pleaded not guilty in 2016 to a charge of second-degree manslaughter. She was convicted earlier this week on that charge, in addition to reckless driving and DUII.

In court Friday, she was sentenced to six years, three months in prison and at least three years post-prison supervision.

According to 2016 court documents, Lowery and her husband, Mark Lowery, were regulars at the Division Sports Pub at Southeast Division and Hogan Place.

At the bar on March 16, 2016, the couple received a call from an acquaintance asking for help, the documents said. Mark left the bar after arguing with Jennifer about whether or not to help.

Surveillance footage then shows Mark walking across the bar’s parking lot and stopping at the edge, while Jennifer drove the couple’s pickup out of the lot and onto Hogan Place heading toward Division Street. The truck drives past Mark, stops and then reverses over him.

Jennifer apologized in court Friday and said she misses her husband.

“This is tearing my soul, I will miss my husband until the day I die,” Jennifer said. “I never meant to hurt him.”

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.