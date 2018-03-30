Body of missing Oregon Air National Guardsman recovered from Willamette River

The body of a missing Oregon Air National Guardsman was recovered from the Willamette River.

Friends and family began searching for 49-year-old Martin Nance in January. A missing person report was filed with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office when Nance did not show up for his National Guard drill day.

His car was found in the Sellwood area with his phone inside, but there was no sign of Nance. Deputies said there was no evidence of foul play in connection with his disappearance.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol recovered a body from the Willamette River near Waverly Country Club on Wednesday.

Deputies confirmed the body was identified as Nance.

The cause of death is pending, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that investigators do not suspect foul play in Nance’s death.

No other details were released about the investigation.

Nance had been an Oregon Air National Guard reservist for 32 years.

