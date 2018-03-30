OSHA: Worker dies in accident at construction site in N. Portland

A worker died in an accident at a construction site in north Portland on Friday, according to Oregon OSHA.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesperson said they are investigating the incident near North Mississippi Avenue and Failing Street as an accident.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a man died at the construction site and foul play was not believed to be involved.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.