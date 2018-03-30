Vancouver family worried daughter who has been missing for weeks may be in trouble

A Vancouver woman's family is searching for answers after she was reported missing earlier this month.

Yolanda Turner told FOX 12 her daughter, 27-year-old Ashanti Conde, has been missing for more than a month.

She says Conde was last seen by family walking near the Motel 6 in Vancouver near Mill Plain Boulevard on Feb. 19. When there was no sight of Conde for more than three weeks, her family got worried and filed a missing person’s report on March 11 to the Vancouver Police Department.

Turner says her daughter has four children and they’re desperate to get her home. They’re worried about her disappearance because Conde has been involved in prostitution.

Turner says disappearing for a couple weeks at a time is not unusual. However, leaving her four children behind for this long is something out of character.

“There’s so many family members that want her to come home and just miss her,” Turner told FOX 12 Friday. “Just come home to your kids. Your kids need you. No kids should be without a parent if they don’t need to be.”

Conde’s mother is also worried knowing her daughter was seen on Feb. 22 with a man in the Brush Prairie area.

Vancouver police say the body of that man, identified as 51-year-old Michael Conley, was found on March 8 in Skamania County - just four days before Conde’s family reported her missing.

Officers say Conde is not a suspect in any criminal investigation. Her family just wants to know she is alive.

Anyone with information about Conde’s whereabouts is asked to call Vancouver police.

