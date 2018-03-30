DEQ cites Portland scrap yard after massive blaze

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is citing a northeast Portland scrap yard after a five-alarm blaze earlier this month covered the metro area in thick dark smoke.

DEQ officials ordered NW Metals Thursday to remove fire debris and clean up any contamination on its site that could be a threat to public health.

The company, at 76000 Northeast Killingsworth Street, is being cited for multiple violations after the March 12 fire, including storing more than 1,500 waste tires without a permit and allowing car oil to mix with rainwater and drain into underground dry wells.

NW Metals also allowed used oil to mix with antifreeze, the DEQ says. The company has a week to choose a contractor to dispose of burned cars, tires and other debris.

The agency’s cleanup order requires NW Metals to determine potential groundwater impacts and sample soil on their site and adjacent burned properties.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The blaze destroyed several buildings, displaced families and killed at least 16 pets.