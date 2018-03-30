State Patrol: ‘He wouldn’t get over’; Gun-toting driver shoots at pickup on I-5

A dismayed driver on Interstate 5 called Washington State Patrol Thursday night to report a gun-toting motorist on Interstate 5.

The driver was traveling south on I-5 in Lewis County just north of the Cowlitz County line around 5 p.m. when the suspect, identified as Darrin Odell of Snoqualmie, pointed his Ruger 357 revolver at him and hit his rear passenger door, WSP says.

The pickup driver was not hurt.

Deputies found Odell’s vehicle on the Old Pacific Highway near Burma Road and had to arrest him at gunpoint, WSP says. Troopers found his revolver and confiscated it. No one else was in the vehicle.

Odell told troopers he shot at the other motorist because he was “traveling in the left lane and would not get over.”

He was booked into the Lewis County Jail and faces charges of assault with a firearm in the 1st degree, malicious mischief in the 2nd degree and DUI.

WSP says this is the third motorist they’ve arrested in the past year for displaying a firearm to another driver.

In June 2017, Lewis County troopers arrested a man for pointing a gun at another motorist for “poor merging.”

In July 2017, Cowlitz County troopers had to arrest a man for a similar incident.

The Castle Rock Police Department and the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the case Thursday night.

