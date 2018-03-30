Police: Missing 14-year-old Gresham girl believed to be with 18-year-old boyfriend

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from her Gresham home and may be with her 18-year-old boyfriend, according to police.

Officers asked for the public’s help locating Madison Taussig on Friday night.

She ran away from her home on Wednesday. Officers believe she may be with 18-year-old Austin Webster, who is described as her boyfriend.

Taussig is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 105 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with gold lettering, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.