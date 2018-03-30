Police: Missing 14-year-old Gresham girl found safe - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Missing 14-year-old Gresham girl found safe

Gresham police said 14-year-old Madison Taussig was found safe and has been reunited with her family.

The Gresham Police Department asked for the public's help locating Taussig on Friday night. Officers said she ran away from home Wednesday and was believed to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend. 

No other details were released Saturday in connection with this case. 

