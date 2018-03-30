Damian Lillard reflects on birth of son; addresses shooting that injured half-brother

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard spoke publicly Friday for the first time since his first child was born and a shooting outside the Clackamas Town Center injured his half-brother.

Lillard addressed the media prior to Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Moda Center.

Lillard announced the birth of his son, Damian Jr., on Instagram on Thursday morning. By Friday night, the post of Lillard holding his baby boy had nearly 600,000 likes on Instagram.

Lillard said Friday his son was born “healthy, big and strong” and his girlfriend is also healthy after a “long labor.”

“I thought he did look like me. I thought he did,” Lillard said, smiling, about his son.

While Lillard expressed his excitement about becoming a father, he also acknowledged that his family had suffered a traumatic situation Thursday night.

Clackamas County deputies said Lillard’s half-brother, 20-year-old Jahrell Lillard, was shot by two men outside the Clackamas Town Center on Thursday night.

Witnesses reported hearing five to 10 gunshots. Jahrell Lillard went into the Macy’s Home Store and collapsed. Medical aid was provided and he was rushed to the hospital.

Damian Lillard said his half-brother was shot five times.

“He’s stable, he’s doing fine. It’s unfortunate,” Lillard said.

Deputies are searching for two suspects who were caught by surveillance cameras in the parking lot.

“That’s was probably one of the highest moments of my life, my son coming out and holding him and just having that experience, and having to deal with a tragedy in the middle of it is unfortunate,” Lillard said, while acknowledging again that his half-brother is “stable” and the situation could have turned out worse.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.