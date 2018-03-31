Deputies: Child hurt in crash, woman arrested for DUII

Washington County Deputies said a woman was arrested after she crashed into parked cars while intoxicated and injured her child passenger.

Deputies were called to 7700 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Highway at 6:18 p.m. Friday night. It was reported that an intoxicated woman put a small child in a white Chevy Cruze and drove away.

The Sheriff's Office said a deputy found the Chevy as it was driving westbound on Southwest Farmington Road. The deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver kept going. The car sped westbound on Southwest Farmington Road without stopping at red lights. The deputy did not pursue the car for safety reasons.

A few minutes later, a deputy found the Chevy after it crashed into two parked cars on Southwest 195th Avenue and Southwest Crisp Drive.

Deputies said 32-year-old Christine Ray was driving the Chevy with her 20-month-old child in the back seat.

Although the child was in a car seat, deputies said the car seat was not properly secured and was thrown about the car in the crash.

The child was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said Ray’s blood-alcohol content was over three times the legal limit. She was arrested and lodged in the Washington County Jail.

Ray faces a list of charges including recklessly endangering another person, third-degree assault, and DUII.

