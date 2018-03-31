Police investigating shooting in SE Portland; no injuries reported

Portland Police officers were called to a shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

Police said officers were called to reports of shots fired near the Speakeasy Lounge at 545 Southeast 162nd Avenue at 2:34 a.m.

Witnesses told police they heard arguing before multiple gunshots were heard. They said a man fired a gun at a car that drove away from the area.

As officers canvassed the area, they found evidence of gunfire near the parking lot of the Speakeasy Lounge.

Officers also found an apartment at the Executive East Apartments on Southeast 160th Avenue that was struck by gunfire.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene or arrived at any area hospitals in connection with the shooting. Police have not found any suspects.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting is asked to call the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

