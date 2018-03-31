Kalua is home: Last missing dog released from Salem boarding facility by burglar found safe

Ten seconds into the video, Salamoni shouts, "Don't f----- move or I'll shoot your f---- a--. Put your f------ hands on the car." The video shows Salamoni's gun very close to the right side of Sterling's head.More >
On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."More >
A dismayed driver on Interstate 5 called Washington State Patrol Thursday night to report a gun-toting motorist on Interstate 5.More >
A worker died in an accident at a construction site in north Portland on Friday, according to Oregon OSHA.More >
A Vancouver woman's family is searching for answers after she was reported missing earlier this month.More >
If your dream job includes binge-watching Netflix all day, then you might want to check out this new position.More >
Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard spoke publicly Friday for the first time since his first child was born and a shooting outside the Clackamas Town Center injured his half-brother.More >
The body of a missing 76-year-old Portland woman was recovered from the banks of the Willamette River on Friday.More >
Gresham police said 14-year-old Madison Taussig was found safe and has been reunited with her family.More >
With today's threats from North Korea, Russia and elsewhere, the plane is regularly airborne to train for any possibility.More >
