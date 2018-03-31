Kalua is home: Last missing dog released from Salem boarding facility by burglar found safe

The last missing dog that was released from a Salem boarding facility by a burglar has been found safe.

The Dog Bark and Lost and Found Pets of Salem announced on Facebook on Saturday that Kalua the dog is back home with her family.

People had been searching for Kalua since Wednesday. Sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into The Dog Park on the 1200 block of Hoyt Street Southeast and let out every dog that was staying overnight from their kennels.

A total of 29 dogs were boarded at the time.

Volunteers and law enforcement searched through the morning Wednesday and located all but one of the dogs. A reward was offered to find Kalua.

Workers at The Dog Bark said Kalua was located near the airport in Salem on Saturday. She had a few scratches and some weight loss, but otherwise appeared healthy.

“Kalua’s owners are overwhelmed with joy, as are their kids!” The Dog Bark posted on Facebook.

The break-in at The Dog Bark remains under investigation.

