Remains of Marine killed during WWII returned to family in Oregon for burial

The remains of a U.S. Marine who was killed during World War II have been returned to his family in Oregon for burial.

Marine Corps Pfc. Lyle E. Charpilloz will be buried with full military honors on April 7 in Salem.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reported Charpilloz, a 19-year-old from Silverton, landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands in November 1943.

Charpilloz was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division.

Over several days of fighting, around 1,000 U.S. service members were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded. Charpilloz died in the first day of battle on Nov. 20, 1943.

The battle of Tarawa was considered a huge victory for the U.S., according to military records, however, while many service members who died in the battle were buried on the island, the remains of Charpilloz were deemed non-recoverable.

In May 2014, through a partnership with History Flight Inc., DPAA received remains from a site where Charpilloz was believed to have been buried. The recovered remains were sent to the laboratory for analysis.

On Oct. 17, 2016, DPAA disinterred Tarawa Unknown X-5 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, and submitted the remains for analysis. Based on consistent recovery context and shared DNA, the remains were consolidated with those accessioned in 2014.

To identify Charpilloz’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial (mtDNA), which matched his family, dental and anthropological analysis, which matched his records, as well as circumstantial evidence.

Charpilloz’s name is recorded on the Tablets of the Missing at the NCMP, an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery, along with the others killed or lost in WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

