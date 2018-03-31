Dragon boats ‘awaken’ during ceremony to begin Rose Festival rac - KPTV - FOX 12

Dragon boats ‘awaken’ during ceremony to begin Rose Festival race season

The dragon boats have been “awakened” as part of a traditional ceremony to start the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race season.

The Awakening of the Dragons took place Saturday.

Local and visiting dignitaries painted red dots on the eyes of dragon boat figure heads to “wake” them up. Buddhists from the Hui Lin Temple in West Linn led the centuries-old ceremony.

The event concluded with a water parade of circling dragon boats as the Portland Fireboat provided the traditional water cannon salute.

Starting Sunday, each racing team will get three one-hour practice session a week with the boats to prepare for the Rose Festival competitions June 9-10.

