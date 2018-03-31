Weekend permits now required for Dog Mountain hikers in Gorge

People planning a weekend hike on Dog Mountain in the Columbia River Gorge will now need to purchase a permit.

Starting Saturday and running through July 1, permits are required for visitors to Dog Mountain on weekends.

The popular hiking destination on the north side of the Gorge is known for its views and wildflowers.

The U.S. Forest Service instituted weekend permits for Dog Mountain due to safety concerns. Forest Service workers said hikers often park and walk along SR-14 because the parking area fills up fast.

That creates potential dangers on the roadway.

Officials hope the permitting process will encourage people to use the shuttle service operated by Skamania County.

A hiking permit is given to people who ride the shuttle, which costs $2 per roundtrip. An additional 165 permits are available online per day at a cost of $1.50 each.

The shuttles leave from Stevenson Fair Grounds and drop hikers off at the trailhead.

Forest Service workers will be checking permits at the trailhead.

Permits are not required for weekday hikes at Dog Mountain.

For more information, go to fs.usda.gov.

