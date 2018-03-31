Police: Wanted suspect swiped $1,000 jar of marijuana from Beaverton shop

A marijuana shop theft suspect was identified by Beaverton police as Devonte Gregory Stewart. (Images: Beaverton PD/KPTV)

Beaverton police are searching for a suspect who swiped a jar of marijuana worth $1,000 from a shop Saturday morning.

Officers responded to Growing ReLeaf on the 4100 block of Southwest 109th Avenue at 11:41 a.m.

Employees said a man grabbed the jar full of marijuana and ran out the front door. A worker confronted the suspect, but police said the employee was threatened and pushed to the ground by the suspect.

A woman was driving the get-away car.

Officers reviewed surveillance video of the theft and identified the suspect as 23-year-old Devonte Gregory Stewart of Portland.

Stewart was already wanted by Beaverton police for a theft at the same shop in February.

WATCH- Man grabs jar of marijuana worth more than $1,000 & runs. @BeavertonPolice says he also threatened to use a gun & shoved an employee to the ground at Growing ReLeaf this afternoon @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/tIaptHb1mG — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 31, 2018

The woman driving the car has not been identified yet by officers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

