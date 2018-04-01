Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Beaverton

A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a car hit him in Beaverton, according to police.

Police said officers were called to Southwest Canyon road near Southwest Maple Lane at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers used an automated defibrillator and did CPR on the man until medics got there.

Police have not released the victim's name.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

