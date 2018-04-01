Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in - KPTV - FOX 12

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Beaverton

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

A 23-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a car hit him in Beaverton, according to police.

Police said officers were called to Southwest Canyon road near Southwest Maple Lane at around 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers used an automated defibrillator and did CPR on the man until medics got there.

Police have not released the victim's name.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.