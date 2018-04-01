New 20 mph zones go into effect in Portland neighborhoods - KPTV - FOX 12

New 20 mph zones go into effect in Portland neighborhoods

The new 20 MPH zones go into effect today in residential neighborhoods of Portland.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has been replacing speed limit signs throughout the city since February.

Before April 1, the speed limit in residential neighborhoods city-wide has been 25 mph.

PBOT officials said studies show people are nearly twice as likely to die in a crash if a driver is going 25 mph compared to 20 mph.

A captain with the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division said the bureau is not planning any special enforcement operations with the new speeds but added that such operations could be an option if a problem arises.

