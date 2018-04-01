New 20 mph zones go into effect in Portland neighborhoods

The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
A Florida woman awoke to what she believed were the consequences of a bad dish of General Tso's chicken, but instead had an unexpected baby in arms her three hours later.More >
The bizarre encounter happened not too far from Roswell, New Mexico -- a town that became synonymous with extraterrestrial activity in 1947.More >
Police said a two-year old boy died after ingesting medication at his grandmother’s house in Henrico County Friday afternoon.More >
Beaverton police are searching for a suspect who swiped a jar of marijuana worth $1,000 from a shop Saturday morning.More >
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >
A bystander video shows the moment a demonstrator was hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy's vehicle Saturday night as people protested the shooting death of Stephon Clark.More >
National Rifle Association board member and classic rocker Ted Nugent slammed survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, calling them "liars" and "poor, mushy-brained children."More >
A 9-year-old Texas girl who vanished in October 2016 was found safe this week.More >
The body of a missing 76-year-old Portland woman was recovered from the banks of the Willamette River on Friday.More >
