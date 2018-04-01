Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters along Columbia River near Vancouver

Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters along Columbia River near Vancouve - KPTV - FOX 12

Three people are safe after the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them along the Columbia River near Vancouver Saturday evening. 

The Coast Guard was on a routine patrol at around 5:45 p.m. when they came across the distressed boaters, whose boat had started taking on water near the United Grain Facility near the Port of Vancouver. 

Crews pulled one man and two women from the boat. 

The Coast Guard said the man then jumped off their boat in an effort to save his boat and had to be rescued again. 

The boat sank but is secured to some pilings and will be salvaged later.

All three boaters were not injured. 

