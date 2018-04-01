Girl Scout leader saves baby's life

A Girl Scout leader in Beaverton was at the right place at the right time.

Diane Bauer said she was at the Fred Meyer on Walker Road Wednesday when her teenage daughter Charlotte noticed a mother in distress at few aisles over.

Bauer said her daughter was pointing to a baby a mother was holding – and realized the 5-week-old infant was not breathing.

That's when the CPR-certified Girl Scout leader dropped everything and ran over to help.

Bauer said she took the baby, told the cashier to call 911, and gave the newborn CPR.

“The only room that was available was the little check writing stand,” said Bauer. “Those breaths started to go in and I continued until he came to, and in the meantime the mom was calling 911.”

Soon, Bauer said she felt the baby's little heartbeat. After a few more breaths, the baby was alert and breathing on his own again.

“Had the mom hold his hand, stroked his face and he kind of turned and nuzzled towards her like he was hungry,” said Bauer.

Bauer said she and her daughter stayed until paramedics arrived.

She credits her daughter for recognizing that the baby had stopped breathing.

Bauer said she had just finished the CPR recertification at her job last month.

