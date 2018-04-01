Blazers' Shabazz Napier meets with fans, hands out free coffee - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers' Shabazz Napier meets with fans, hands out free coffee

It's a catchy song that might get stuck in your head, and it all has to do with Portland coffee and a Portland Trail Blazer. 

You may have seen a Stumptown Coffee commercial featuring Blazers guard Shabazz Napier while watching Blazers games or heard it inside the Moda Center. It’s all to promote the Blazers Blend coffee. 

The video went viral, and on Saturday, Napier met with fans at the newly redone Stumptown Coffee. He signed bags of the Blazers Blend and gave out free drip coffee. 

The line to see him was around the corner.

One fan said he has been a Napier fan for a long time – before his pro career – and was happy to finally meet him.

“I was very exhilarated and happy and thankful that I got the opportunity to shake his hand. And I told him … to give out big props to his mother for bringing up a well-rounded individual. He played great last night with the Trail Blazers and hopefully he does good in his career,” he said. 

You can pick up Blazers Blend coffee where Stumptown is sold.

