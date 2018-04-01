Union Gospel Mission hosts annual Easter brunch - KPTV - FOX 12

Union Gospel Mission hosts annual Easter brunch

PORTLAND, OR

Portland's Union Gospel Mission hosted its annual Easter brunch Sunday. 

Volunteers helped serve more than 500 meals to the homeless and those without a meal this holiday.

They cooked up 300 pounds of ham, 1,200 eggs, 40 gallons of sausage gravy and 60 gallons of coffee. 

Guests were also given an Easter gift bag with a blanket inside.

More than 150 volunteers helped make the brunch possible.

“I just love doing it, and it's a very humbling experience for me,” said a volunteer.  

