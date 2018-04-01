Fred Meyer cashier requires surgery after attack at work; suspect appears in court

A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.

The unprovoked attack occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday at the store on Southwest Walker Road in Beaverton, according to police.

Police said the victim suffered a fractured zygomatic bone – cheekbone – in her face which will require surgery.

Bystanders held the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Hathasone Pathammavong, down until officers arrived.

"He tried going out of the door, but a bunch of people, I had no idea, stopped him, so he went into the furniture pad and they tackled him," said victim Lisa Seeling.

Seeling said she had never met the attacker before and officers said a motive was not clear.

Pathammavong was originally arrested for assault in the fourth degree but officers upgraded the charges on Monday to assault in the second degree, which is a Measure 11 crime. He was booked into the Washington County Jail and appeared in court Monday.

Pathammavong's bail was set at $25,000 and he is due back in court next week.

