Police: Man arrested after punching cashier at Fred Meyer in Beaverton

A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.

The unprovoked attack occurred at about 3:20 p.m. Sunday at the store on Southwest Walker Road in Beaverton, according to police.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Bystanders held the suspect down until officers arrived.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old Hathasone Pathammavong. He was arrested for assault in the fourth degree and was booked into the Washington County Jail.

Police said they have no motive for the attack and there is no connection between the two people involved.

