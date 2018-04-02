On the Go with Joe at The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Beloved literary creatures have come center stage, thanks to the Oregon Children’s Theatre.

You’ll likely recognize the works of Eric Carle. He’s the author behind titles including “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” and “The Very Lonely Firefly.”

Those two stories, along with “The Artist Who Painted a Blue Horse” and “Mister Seahorse,” have been adapted as the latest show by the Oregon Children’s Theatre.

It’s part puppet show and part play, and features 75 puppets.

The show opened Saturday and runs until May 13 at the Winningstad Theatre, located at 1111 Southwest Broadway in Portland.

For more details, such as show times and ticket information, visit OCTC.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.