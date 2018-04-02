Clark Co. deputies seeking help identifying car prowler accused - KPTV - FOX 12

Clark Co. deputies seeking help identifying car prowler accused of using stolen credit cards

(Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a car prowler accused of using victims credit cards at a local department store.

Deputies said the suspect is possibly responsible for a series of car prowls and burglaries that occurred in the Felida area.

Surveillance images show the suspect at a Vancouver Walmart where he used one of the victims' credit cards.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Deputy James Rogan at James.Rogan@clark.wa.gov.

