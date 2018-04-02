Police investigating early morning shooting in NE Portland, no i - KPTV - FOX 12

Police investigating early morning shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

Portland police are investigating a shooting that happened in the King neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Northeast Prescott Street and Northeast Grand Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire on NE Prescott, including an unoccupied vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

No victims were found at the scene or arrived at any area hospitals in connection with the shooting. Police have not located any suspects.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Gang Enforcement Team investigators at 503-823-4106.

