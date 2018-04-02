Boy tries to ditch deputy, drives into Roseburg river

A short pursuit ended Sunday when an underage driver crashed a pickup into a river, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

A deputy tried to stop the 14-year-old Winston boy for a traffic violation in Roseburg just before 2:30 p.m., but the boy refused to stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy tried to ditch the deputy but ended up driving the Dodge pickup into a river at Carnes Road and Del Mar Drive.

The boy was arrested and transported to a nearby medical center, where he was later released. No one else was in the truck at the time of the crash.

The boy faces at least two charges: attempt to elude in a vehicle and criminal mischief, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional charges are expected.