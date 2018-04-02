Billboard to Lebron James: Join us in Portland

A billboard in northeast Portland has hopes high for many Trail Blazers fans.

The advertisement, on northeast MLK Jr. Boulevard and Broadway near Moda Center, invites Lebron James to come play in Portland.

“LeBron, Dame needs a third option,” the billboard reads.

James is expected to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Many Blazers fans believe a comment he made earlier this month about how he’d love to play with Damien Lillard might mean he is interested in joining the team.

James hasn’t publicly indicated that he’s interested in playing for Portland.

The advertisement is part of a city-wide campaign by a satirical Trail Blazers fan group called TrillBlazin.

Ira Fontaine, the group’s co-founder, says he was inspired to create the billboard after seeing a similar advertisement in Los Angeles.

He started a GoFundMe account when he returned to Portland to raise money for the project, hoping to collect at least $2,000.

“We raised $6,800 in four days,” Fontaine said. “Which was more than we ever expected.”

Fontaine says the group plans to continue campaigning through other forms of advertisements, such as posters at bus stops and benches.

