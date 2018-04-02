Partly cloudy
PFP Enterprises is recalling approximately 7,146 pounds of raw beef products that were produced and packaged without the benefit of federal inspection.More >
The Harts and at least three of their adopted children were killed after Jennifer Hart drove off a cliff near Highway 1 in the Westport area of Mendocino County on Monday, according to deputies.More >
A beloved Lakeridge High senior died Saturday after developing a heart infection from complications related to pneumonia, according to her family. Nina Heidgerken, 18, was hospitalized Tuesday after struggling with the illness.More >
A crash in California that killed a Woodland family may have been an intentional act, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.More >
If an Illinois mom gets pregnant again, she should plan on having quadruplets, that’s what doctors have said if her pattern holds up.More >
A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.More >
Little Caesars lost a March Madness bet, and now they're paying up. Today only, the pizza chain is offering a free lunch special to anyone who stops in.More >
The White House is being taken to task on social media for its new class of spring 2018 interns.More >
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >
Students and parents held a rally outside Ockley Green Middle School Monday in support of a social studies teacher that was placed on leave last month.More >
