Oregon teacher to be inducted into National Teachers Hall of Fame

An Oregon teacher is getting some national recognition.

At Lee Elementary in Salem, Maureen Murphy-Foelkl found out that she has been chosen as one of five teachers across the country to be inducted into the National Teachers Hall of Fame for 2018.

Murphy-Foelkl had been a science teacher with Salem-Keizer schools for 32 years, where she incorporated her love of animals into lessons.

She retired two years ago, but is still an active volunteer in the district and feels honored to get the distinction.

“When I think about teachers and students in Oregon, actually within the nation, it's that you really have to have that love of teaching, and I have that love of teaching,” she said. “Every one of these teachers that show up every day for work should be honored in some way or another.”

Murphy-Foelkl is only the second teacher from Oregon to get the special honor and the first since 2005.

