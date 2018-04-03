Oregon ballot measure sought for guns to be safely stored

Two people whose loved ones were shot dead at an Oregon shopping mall by a man with a stolen assault rifle are chief petitioners of a proposed ballot measure that calls for firearms to be safely stored.

The prospective petition was filed Monday with the secretary of state's office and would require law enforcement to be quickly contacted if a firearm is lost or stolen, its backers said.

If enough signatures are gathered for the measure to go on the November ballot, and if it passes, guns must be stored with a trigger or cable lock, or be in a locked container.

Chief petitioner Jenna Yuille's mother, Cindy Yuille, was killed at Clackamas Town Center in 2012. Chief petitioner Paul Kemp lost his brother-in-law Steve Forsyth. The gunman committed suicide.

