Anti-Muslim flier seen online prompts extra patrols by Portland police

Portland police will have extra patrols at schools and mosques Tuesday after an anti-Muslim flier appeared online calling April 3, "Punish a Muslim Day."

The Portland Police Bureau said they know of no direct threats against anyone and that no one has been targeted.

The hate-filled letter did not originate in the U.S., according to police. It started in Europe and has now been shared through the internet.

Police said they have no information that any organized group in Portland has any intention of carrying out threats against Muslims.

Police also said they are aware that these kinds of fliers are calls for criminal attacks, and create fear and uncertainty in the community.

Portland Public Schools said they are also aware of the online flier after an alert was sent by the Islamic Center of Portland, and sent a letter out to staff and parents Monday night saying:

The flier, which appears to have originated in the United Kingdom, declares tomorrow, April 3, as "Punish a Muslim Day." We find this, and other offensive language in the flier, to be deplorable and directly against our values as a district that has no place for discrimination or harassment against our students, families and employees.

While we are unaware of any direct threats based on these fliers, we have alerted the Portland Police Bureau, as well as our PPS security staff. We will continue to monitor where and how the fliers are being distributed. If you feel you have been subject to harassment or discrimination, please contact school staff immediately.

Anyone with information about who may be distributing these fliers is asked to call Portland police.

