On the Go with Joe at Baseballism

Baseball is back, but fans can show their love of the game year-round by donning apparel and accessories by a local company.

While its headquarters is in Portland, at 2215 Northwest Quimby Street, Baseballism has achieved global reach in just a few years.

Founded by four friends who met at the University of Oregon as baseball players and later youth coaches, Baseballism started with a T-shirt.

Now the company produces clothing, caps, bags and more – all worn around the world.

Currently, Baseballism products are sold at 13 retail locations in the country, including its own stores in Cooperstown, Atlanta, Lake Point, Scottsdale and its home in Portland.

This year, more locations are slated to open.

