Deputies: Thief caught on camera stealing dog worth $9K in Clark Co.

Surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, and image of the dog that was stolen (Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect that was caught on camera stealing a dog on Monday.

Deputies said the theft happened at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 7917 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The suspect cut rope that was securing a kennel in the back of a truck and stole the dog that was inside the kennel. The suspect also stole the kennel.

According to deputies, the dog, named Ruben, is a family pet and trained hunting dog worth about $9,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.

