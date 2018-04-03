Deputies: Thief caught on camera stealing dog worth $9K in Clark - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Thief caught on camera stealing dog worth $9K in Clark Co.

Surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, and image of the dog that was stolen (Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff's Office) Surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, and image of the dog that was stolen (Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff's Office)
Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect that was caught on camera stealing a dog on Monday.

Deputies said the theft happened at 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of 7917 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The suspect cut rope that was securing a kennel in the back of a truck and stole the dog that was inside the kennel. The suspect also stole the kennel.

According to deputies, the dog, named Ruben, is a family pet and trained hunting dog worth about $9,000.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect's vehicle is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Preston at Ryan.Preston@clark.wa.gov.

