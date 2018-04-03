Dog stolen in Vancouver area found, reunited with owner

Surveillance image of the suspect's vehicle, and image of the dog that was stolen (Courtesy: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Llewellin Setter named Reuben reunited with owner Newt Rumble after the dog was stolen in Clark County. (Image: Clark County Sheriff's Office)

Transient woman seen with the dog at Winco on NE Highway 99 (Clark County Sheriff's Office)

A dog that was stolen in the Vancouver area has been found and reunited with its owner.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating the 7-year-old Llewellin Setter named Reuben.

The theft happened at 7:40 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of 7917 Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue. The suspect cut rope that was securing a kennel in the back of a truck and stole the dog that was inside the kennel. The suspect also stole the kennel.

The incident was caught on camera.

Newt Rumble, the dog’s owner, said he doesn't usually bring Reuben to work, but he did so on Monday because his wife was away and he wanted to be able to check on Reuben and take him for a walk. He even parked close to his office window so he could see the truck.

When Rumble went on his lunch break at 11:30 a.m., he noticed Reuben and his kennel were gone. Reuben is a bird dog worth $9,000.

Surveillance video caught the suspect driving away in a dark blue or black Ford Expedition with Washington plates.

A woman, who deputies said is a transient that frequents the Hazel Dell area, was seen taking the dog into the Winco on Northeast Highway 99. Deputies said the woman is not a suspect, but needs to be located. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

By Tuesday afternoon, Clark County deputies said they found Reuben on the 9300 block of Highway 99. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office posted an emotional video of the reunion between Rumble and Reuben.

There was no other information immediately released about a suspect or suspects in this case.

