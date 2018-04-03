Clark Co. deputies seeking help identifying suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects accused of using stolen credit cards.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the suspects, two men and one woman, traded the victim's credit card between each other at several locations Saturday and charged over $530 to the card.

Most of money was spent at Walmart located at Northeast 104th Avenue and Mill Plain Boulevard.

The sheriff's office released surveillance images of the suspects on Tuesday. Both of the men are seen wearing hats and their faces are mostly covered. The woman has distinct long green hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Chris Nicholls at Chris.Nicholls@clark.wa.gov.

