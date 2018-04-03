TriMet adding two new west side 'Bike & Ride' locations

An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy who spent three years in the hospital recovering from a gunshot wound to the head has finally returned home.More >
The California High Patrol reported that the crash off a cliff in Mendocino County last week that killed Jennifer Jean Hart, Sarah Margaret Hart and at least three of their adopted children may have been an intentional act.More >
The California High Patrol reported that the crash off a cliff in Mendocino County last week that killed Jennifer Jean Hart, Sarah Margaret Hart and at least three of their adopted children may have been an intentional act.More >
A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.More >
A man was arrested after police say he punched a Fred Meyer cashier in the face while she was helping other customers.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
Survivors of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, returned from spring break Monday to new security measures that some students said made them feel like they were in prison.More >
Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect that was caught on camera stealing a dog on Monday.More >
Clark County deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect that was caught on camera stealing a dog on Monday.More >
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.More >
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
A New Jersey man who left his 2-year-old son to die in a crash he caused after shoplifting from Walmart has been found guilty of murder.More >
Dozens of tenants facing eviction and rent increases in southeast Portland are making a bold request to the city, asking the Portland Housing Bureau to buy their apartment complex from its new owners, which would allow them to stay in their homes.More >
Dozens of tenants facing eviction and rent increases in southeast Portland are making a bold request to the city, asking the Portland Housing Bureau to buy their apartment complex from its new owners, which would allow them to stay in their homes.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >
A Kansas woman suspicious that someone had broken into her home later found her ex-boyfriend's legs punched through her ceiling.More >