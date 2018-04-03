TriMet adding two new west side 'Bike & Ride' locations

TriMet announced on Tuesday that they will be adding two new "Bike & Ride" locations on the west side.

The secure bike parking facilities will be located at the Goose Hollow/SW Jefferson St. MAX Station and the Beaverton Creek MAX Station.

TriMet said construction for the new Bike & Rides will begin on Thursday.

The concept is similar to "Park & Ride." Bike & Rides offers a place for commuters to leave their bikes while they use TriMet.

