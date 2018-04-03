Suspect found dead in home after SWAT situation near Molalla

A SWAT team responded to a home near Molalla after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area of the 30500 block of South Deardorff Road.

The incident began as a welfare check at 12:40 p.m. and involved someone with an arrest warrant, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to that location and reported hearing gunshots. Deputies said they were not able to make contact with the person inside the home and a SWAT team was called to the scene.

By Tuesday evening, deputies confirmed a 20-year-old man was found dead inside the home. Deputies said they did not fire their weapons and the man appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other information was immediately released about the case.

