SWAT team responds to shots fired near Molalla; people advised to avoid area

A SWAT team responded to a home near Molalla after deputies reported hearing gunshots Tuesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area of the 30500 block of South Deardorff Road at around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to that location and reported hearing gunshots. Deputies said they were not able to make contact with the person inside the home.

The incident began as a welfare check at 12:40 p.m. and involved someone with an arrest warrant, according to deputies.

A SWAT team was then called to the scene.

SWAT is enroute to Molalla address. Deputies have heard gunshots, unable to make further contact with home occupant. Please avoid area. — Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) April 3, 2018

